Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom - 1 bath unit is the one for you! Freshly painted, impact window, and ready for a quick move-in. Located only 2 miles from Lauderdale By The SEA, making it an easy bike ride or run to tons of shopping and restaurants. Pets over 20LB OK with some restrictions. Will consider shorter term rental no less than 6 months.



Credit check, Proof of Income and background check required.