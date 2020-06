Amenities

Do not miss this charming rental in Fort Lauderdale! A Large corner unit with 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms, a den/office and your own large private yard that is fenced. The home also offers a washer & dryer, spacious bedrooms and a large living area. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom & walk in closet. Guest room with private bathroom and a half bath for guests. Bright and open kitchen with breakfast bar, and French doors that lead to the patio area where you can enjoy your private yard. Pets ok with landlord approval and deposit! Ready for immediate occupancy. Do not miss this lovely home!