Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
5332 NE 17th Ter
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5332 NE 17th Ter

5332 NE 17th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5332 NE 17th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
Coral Ridge Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Welcome Home to this beautiful tropical DUPLEX! It feels like you are renting an entire home! Two units share the property with a great back yard and awesome pool! This side is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with marble tile floors throughout, Both bedrooms have an ensuite bath with a walk-in shower and large closet. Living/Dining, fully applianced kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, extra den area with slider to private covered patio and tropical pool oasis! Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans in every room. Hurricane impact windows and doors. White slat blinds on all windows. Excellent condition and ready for you! Water/Trash/Sewer/Lawn/Pool Care included. Room for three cars on your side. Up to two small pets ok with non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 NE 17th Ter have any available units?
5332 NE 17th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5332 NE 17th Ter have?
Some of 5332 NE 17th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 NE 17th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5332 NE 17th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 NE 17th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5332 NE 17th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5332 NE 17th Ter offer parking?
No, 5332 NE 17th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5332 NE 17th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5332 NE 17th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 NE 17th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5332 NE 17th Ter has a pool.
Does 5332 NE 17th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5332 NE 17th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 NE 17th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 NE 17th Ter has units with dishwashers.
