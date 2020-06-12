5332 NE 17th Ter

Amenities
Welcome Home to this beautiful tropical DUPLEX! It feels like you are renting an entire home! Two units share the property with a great back yard and awesome pool! This side is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with marble tile floors throughout, Both bedrooms have an ensuite bath with a walk-in shower and large closet. Living/Dining, fully applianced kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, extra den area with slider to private covered patio and tropical pool oasis! Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans in every room. Hurricane impact windows and doors. White slat blinds on all windows. Excellent condition and ready for you! Water/Trash/Sewer/Lawn/Pool Care included. Room for three cars on your side. Up to two small pets ok with non-refundable pet fee per pet.