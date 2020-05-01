5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue

Amenities

Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. This waterfront classic American ranch-style house in the upscale community of Fort Lauderdale, called The Landings, is a must-see! The large 3,967 square feet home, features 106 foot on the water, set up as 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including an oversized master bedroom suite with genuine hardwood floors in the bedroom, Saturnia marble floors throughout the bathroom, electric boat lift etc, is the perfect house if you like outside entertainment. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582808 ]