Fort Lauderdale, FL
5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue

5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue · (954) 993-4760
Location

5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Landings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. This waterfront classic American ranch-style house in the upscale community of Fort Lauderdale, called The Landings, is a must-see! The large 3,967 square feet home, features 106 foot on the water, set up as 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including an oversized master bedroom suite with genuine hardwood floors in the bedroom, Saturnia marble floors throughout the bathroom, electric boat lift etc, is the perfect house if you like outside entertainment. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582808 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue have any available units?
5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5231 Northeast 32nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
