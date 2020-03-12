All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue

5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue · (954) 993-4760
Location

5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Landings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Deep water 3 bedroom 3 bath home in The Landings situated on a quiet street. Features include beautiful oak floors in bedrooms, saturnia marble in living areas. French doors open to pool and patio. Kitchen with top of the line appliances. Wide canal is protected from wakes and perfect for the avid boater, minutes from the intracoastal. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582811 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue have any available units?
5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Northeast 33rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
