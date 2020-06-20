508 Hendricks Isle

Amenities

Hendricks Isle hidden jewel! Newly remodeled, fully furnished apartment in Art Deco boutique building with amazing unblocked bay views and boating deck. This apartment has never been occupied before and it's ready to move in, only bring your suitcase! They offer keyless entry, designated parking space, free on-site laundry facility, privacy gate entrance with code, and 24/7 surveillance. Water/sewer/trash and pest control included for 6+ month term leases. Shorter term leases available, also include electric and internet. Walking distance to beaches, shops, and restaurants. Live in paradise! FREE INTERNET & CABLE PACKAGE