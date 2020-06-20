All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
508 Hendricks Isle
508 Hendricks Isle

508 Hendricks Isle Drive · (786) 657-4132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Hendricks Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
key fob access
Hendricks Isle hidden jewel! Newly remodeled, fully furnished apartment in Art Deco boutique building with amazing unblocked bay views and boating deck. This apartment has never been occupied before and it's ready to move in, only bring your suitcase! They offer keyless entry, designated parking space, free on-site laundry facility, privacy gate entrance with code, and 24/7 surveillance. Water/sewer/trash and pest control included for 6+ month term leases. Shorter term leases available, also include electric and internet. Walking distance to beaches, shops, and restaurants. Live in paradise! FREE INTERNET & CABLE PACKAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Hendricks Isle have any available units?
508 Hendricks Isle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Hendricks Isle have?
Some of 508 Hendricks Isle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Hendricks Isle currently offering any rent specials?
508 Hendricks Isle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Hendricks Isle pet-friendly?
No, 508 Hendricks Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 508 Hendricks Isle offer parking?
Yes, 508 Hendricks Isle does offer parking.
Does 508 Hendricks Isle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Hendricks Isle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Hendricks Isle have a pool?
No, 508 Hendricks Isle does not have a pool.
Does 508 Hendricks Isle have accessible units?
No, 508 Hendricks Isle does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Hendricks Isle have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Hendricks Isle does not have units with dishwashers.
