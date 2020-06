Amenities

MAJOR SPECIAL! Move in with first month rent of $1,100 + $500 security deposit if tenant moves in on the 1st of the month. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the heart of fort lauderdale. 2 blocks from Hospital, short drive to downtown and all major highways! Pool and laundry facility on site. Tile flooring, Formica counters! Pets allowed with no fee, no aggressive breeds!