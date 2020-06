Amenities

Now offering a unique corner Penthouse loft located in the boutique building of Avenue Lofts Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Features soaring 18-foot concrete ceilings with exposed air vents. Wrap around windows offering plenty of natural flowing light. Spacious and rustic with a touch of elegance by all the appointments. Large oversized floor plan with a 2 bedroom split floor plan. Enjoy a rooftop pool & bbq area with Gym. The property sits in a prime location for ultimate city living. Walkable to restaurants and shops in the arts district of Flagler Village. Minutes to the Bright line high-speed train station. The Loft comes with 2 indoor assigned parking spaces.