440 N Andrews Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

440 N Andrews Ave

440 North Andrews Avenue · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Studio - 2 Months Free! - New Building! - Property Id: 296174

Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Art Deco Building!

New construction building mirrors the art and technology of the FATVillage neighborhood with a ground floor that is a mix of restaurants, shops and art!
Rent: $1,650
Square Feet: 521
Deposit: $500
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: $10 / Mo
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Mfv

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296174
Property Id 296174

(RLNE5839511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 N Andrews Ave have any available units?
440 N Andrews Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 440 N Andrews Ave currently offering any rent specials?
440 N Andrews Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 N Andrews Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 N Andrews Ave is pet friendly.
Does 440 N Andrews Ave offer parking?
Yes, 440 N Andrews Ave does offer parking.
Does 440 N Andrews Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 N Andrews Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 N Andrews Ave have a pool?
No, 440 N Andrews Ave does not have a pool.
Does 440 N Andrews Ave have accessible units?
No, 440 N Andrews Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 440 N Andrews Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 N Andrews Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 N Andrews Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 N Andrews Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
