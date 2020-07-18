420 SW 14th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

ONLY FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED FOR MOVE-IN! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! NEW FLOORS IN BEDROOMS! Enormous Rental in Highly Desirable Villages at Sailboat Bend, MOST PRIVATE UNIT in the Development - DIRECTLY across from the Preserve and the River! HUGE living Rooms with HIGH Ceilings, Move-In Ready, Pets of Any Size OK! Amazing Proximity to downtown and Highways. One Assigned Space and TONS of Guest Parking, Custom Finishes, PRIVACY!!! Tons of Storage, Bar, Basic Cable+Water/Trash included, Close to Everything, Amazing Quiet Community Right off of Downtown FT. Lauderdale. MUST SEE, TONS OF SPACE! Two TVs in Living Areas Included with Rental, GIANT Master Suite, Worry-Free Living! LANDLORD CAN PROVIDE 3 DAYS FREE PRIOR TO MOVE-IN WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER!!!!!!