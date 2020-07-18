All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
420 SW 14th Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL
420 SW 14th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

420 SW 14th Ave

420 Southwest 14th Avenue · (954) 616-9382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Southwest 14th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
ONLY FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED FOR MOVE-IN! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1! NEW FLOORS IN BEDROOMS! Enormous Rental in Highly Desirable Villages at Sailboat Bend, MOST PRIVATE UNIT in the Development - DIRECTLY across from the Preserve and the River! HUGE living Rooms with HIGH Ceilings, Move-In Ready, Pets of Any Size OK! Amazing Proximity to downtown and Highways. One Assigned Space and TONS of Guest Parking, Custom Finishes, PRIVACY!!! Tons of Storage, Bar, Basic Cable+Water/Trash included, Close to Everything, Amazing Quiet Community Right off of Downtown FT. Lauderdale. MUST SEE, TONS OF SPACE! Two TVs in Living Areas Included with Rental, GIANT Master Suite, Worry-Free Living! LANDLORD CAN PROVIDE 3 DAYS FREE PRIOR TO MOVE-IN WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 420 SW 14th Ave have any available units?
420 SW 14th Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 SW 14th Ave have?
Some of 420 SW 14th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 SW 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 SW 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 SW 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 SW 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 420 SW 14th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 420 SW 14th Ave offers parking.
Does 420 SW 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 SW 14th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 SW 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 420 SW 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 SW 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 SW 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 SW 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 SW 14th Ave has units with dishwashers.

