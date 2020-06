417 NE 17th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH IN THE HEART OF VICTORIA PARK, MODERN, SLEEK STYLE, UNIT HAS CENTRAL A/C, LARGE WALKING CLOSETS, STUNNING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE THROUGHOUT AND CARPET IN BEDROOM, HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOOR, AMAZING VIEW TO THE POOL AND GARDEN. FULLY FURNISHED WITH STATE OF ART FURNITURE FOR ANNUAL LEASE ONLY, FANTASTIC AND HUGE FLAT SCREEN TV, READY TO MOVE IN. GORGEOUS POOL, LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE, DEDICATED PARKING SPACE. SUPERB AREA...