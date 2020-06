411 N New River Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

HIGH FLOOR TASTEFULLY DECORATED BRADFORD MODEL - 2BR/2BTH WITH OVERSIZED TERRACE OFFERING OUTSTANDING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE NEW RIVER, CITY, PORT EVERGLADES & OCEAN.FRESHLY PAINTED, POLISHED MARBLE FLOORS,DESIGNER LIGHTING, FLOOR TO CEILING IMPACT WINDOWS, CUSTOM SHADES, KING BEDS, SLEEPER SOFA IN LIVING AREA, 3 - 55" FLAT SCREEN TV'S, CUSTOM WALK-IN CLOSETS, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST ROOM FOR 6, DOUBLE OVEN & SUBZERO. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE W/D & EXTRA STORAGE/SINK. BLDG HAS 5 STAR RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING RESIDENT'S CLUB, HEATED SALTWATER POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER, 2 BARBEQUE AREAS WITH SUMMER KITCHEN & MORE! LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE NEW RIVER & JUST STEPS FROM LAS OLAS BLVD SHOPS, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT. CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OFF-SEASON ONLY.