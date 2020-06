Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Walk into your new home with immediately see your pool and wide canal with boat slip(separate rent). This 2/2 is spacious open floor plan with family dinning area and snack bar . Tropical landscaping around. Master has a large walking closet and storage closet. Boat lift and dock for up to 47 boat at an additional charge.