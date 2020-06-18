400 Charley Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sailboat Bend.



NOTE - Access to Electric Vehicle Charging station is available for an additional fee.



Apartment #9 is a large first floor apartment that is fully tiled, has two A/C units, window blinds, assigned parking (one space), and there is an on-site laundry for your convenience. The apartment sits by itself on the property - there are no shared walls with another apartment, and the on-site laundry room is right next door.



Use our self-serve showing system to view the apartment all by yourself and at your convenience; viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM. Call 954-800-4196 for more information or click on the "Request Showing" button to get set up for the self-serve system.



This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is fully tiled and the kitchen was updated a few years ago. The apartment boasts an in-ceiling sprinkler system for fire prevention, hurricane shutters that can be deployed if necessary, and the ceiling was replaced a few months ago. Water, sewer and trash removal services are included in the rent, as well as window blinds and 1 assigned parking space. Maximum of two people in a 1-bedroom apartment.



Small pets (up to 25lbs) are welcomed here; a one-time pet fee is additional and due at lease signing. There is a maximum of two pets per apartment and dog breed restrictions are enforced.



The property is in a great location in Sailboat Bend -- it is a very short walk the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Museum of Discovery and Science, and the bars and restaurants along downtown Himmarshee Street. The property is also very close to the main train and bus stations on Broward and the Central Business district is just a short drive away.



Move in cost is the first month's rent plus the security deposit, which is a MINIMUM of one month's rent; we do NOT collect the last months rent in advance. Background screening required. 12 month leases only. $80.00 non-refundable application fee per person over the age of 18.



