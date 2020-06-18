All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 400 Charley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
400 Charley Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 9:14 PM

400 Charley Avenue

400 Charley Avenue · (954) 800-4196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

400 Charley Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW - Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sailboat Bend.

NOTE - Access to Electric Vehicle Charging station is available for an additional fee.

Apartment #9 is a large first floor apartment that is fully tiled, has two A/C units, window blinds, assigned parking (one space), and there is an on-site laundry for your convenience. The apartment sits by itself on the property - there are no shared walls with another apartment, and the on-site laundry room is right next door.

Use our self-serve showing system to view the apartment all by yourself and at your convenience; viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM. Call 954-800-4196 for more information or click on the "Request Showing" button to get set up for the self-serve system.

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is fully tiled and the kitchen was updated a few years ago. The apartment boasts an in-ceiling sprinkler system for fire prevention, hurricane shutters that can be deployed if necessary, and the ceiling was replaced a few months ago. Water, sewer and trash removal services are included in the rent, as well as window blinds and 1 assigned parking space. Maximum of two people in a 1-bedroom apartment.

Small pets (up to 25lbs) are welcomed here; a one-time pet fee is additional and due at lease signing. There is a maximum of two pets per apartment and dog breed restrictions are enforced.

The property is in a great location in Sailboat Bend -- it is a very short walk the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Museum of Discovery and Science, and the bars and restaurants along downtown Himmarshee Street. The property is also very close to the main train and bus stations on Broward and the Central Business district is just a short drive away.

Move in cost is the first month's rent plus the security deposit, which is a MINIMUM of one month's rent; we do NOT collect the last months rent in advance. Background screening required. 12 month leases only. $80.00 non-refundable application fee per person over the age of 18.

Concord Property Management LLC
www.rentconcordfl.com
954-800-4196
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Charley Avenue have any available units?
400 Charley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Charley Avenue have?
Some of 400 Charley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Charley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Charley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Charley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Charley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 400 Charley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 Charley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 400 Charley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Charley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Charley Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 Charley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 Charley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Charley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Charley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Charley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 Charley Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity