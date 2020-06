Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Las Olas POINT LOT PROPERTY now available for seasonal lease! With over 200FT WATER-FRONTAGE, Enjoy this waterfront retreat immediately! Just bring your luggage! PERFECT FOR " WORK FROM HOME" situations and GREAT FOR FAMILIES WITH KIDS as you will have plenty of outside space to entertain. Steps away from both Las Olas shopping & dinning plus walking distance to the beach. Large EAST facing new pool. The villa is NEWLY REMODELED in a contemporary Mediterranean style hand painted Cuban tiles, Carrera marble. Enjoy relaxing BBQ nights in the beautiful east facing garden, on the large marble deck space by the new heated salt water pool while watching the boats pass by. Call listing agent to find out the special lease price of the month of April 2020