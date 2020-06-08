All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:42 PM

3850 GALT OCEAN DR

3850 Galt Ocean Drive · (561) 305-6229
Location

3850 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Galt Mile

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Literally on the sand of Fort Lauderdale Beach! Lovely and exclusive condo 1 bed (queen), 1 full bath (shower & tub) and half bath. Very spacious and bright unit at the prestigious Galt Mile. Fully furnished. Living room (w/ sofa bed), open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fully equipped. Washer in unit. Impact door and windows, tiles throughout. Open balcony looking to the North East side of ocean. Internet & extended Cable TV (2) including in rent. A place to call home with all the amenities for your own enjoyment and guests. Your own beach access plus walking distance to everything in a very secure and desirable location. Annual rent only ! Call me today. Available June !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 GALT OCEAN DR have any available units?
3850 GALT OCEAN DR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 GALT OCEAN DR have?
Some of 3850 GALT OCEAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 GALT OCEAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
3850 GALT OCEAN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 GALT OCEAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 3850 GALT OCEAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3850 GALT OCEAN DR offer parking?
No, 3850 GALT OCEAN DR does not offer parking.
Does 3850 GALT OCEAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 GALT OCEAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 GALT OCEAN DR have a pool?
Yes, 3850 GALT OCEAN DR has a pool.
Does 3850 GALT OCEAN DR have accessible units?
No, 3850 GALT OCEAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 GALT OCEAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3850 GALT OCEAN DR has units with dishwashers.
