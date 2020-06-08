3850 GALT OCEAN DR

Amenities

Literally on the sand of Fort Lauderdale Beach! Lovely and exclusive condo 1 bed (queen), 1 full bath (shower & tub) and half bath. Very spacious and bright unit at the prestigious Galt Mile. Fully furnished. Living room (w/ sofa bed), open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fully equipped. Washer in unit. Impact door and windows, tiles throughout. Open balcony looking to the North East side of ocean. Internet & extended Cable TV (2) including in rent. A place to call home with all the amenities for your own enjoyment and guests. Your own beach access plus walking distance to everything in a very secure and desirable location. Annual rent only ! Call me today. Available June !