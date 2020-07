Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN & LAS OLAS. WELL MAINTAINED. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, PERGO FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERS, HURRICANE WINDOWS MAKE IT QUIET AND SECURE. WASHER & DRYER. BOTH BEDROOMS LARGE W/ BIG CLOSETS--LARGE LANDING AREA FOR OFFICE IN HOME. SMALL QUIET PETS CONSIDERED. NO SMOKERS PLS. MOVE-IN MONEY IS FOR GOOD CREDIT ONLY-- see request a showing for details. OWNER IS FREE AND CLEAR. NO DANGER OF FORECLOSURE.