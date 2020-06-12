All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL
345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

345 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard · (954) 522-2803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment featuring stunning ocean and inter-coastal/sunset views. Beautifully remodeled ocean-front boutique building in the heart of Fort Lauderdale’s central beach. This residence features a large, bright living and dining room area, an open kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in closet and plenty of storage space. Condo complex includes: 1 parking space (gated off street), cable TV, hot water, on-site laundry, off-street gated parking, heated pool and barbecue area. Amazing Fort Lauderdale unit located between the W and Westin Hotels. Monthly rent is $2,400 with move in cost totaling $7,200 (1st month, last month, 1st month deposit) + application fee $100. Please inquire about seasonal rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have any available units?
345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have?
Some of 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd does offer parking.
Does 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
