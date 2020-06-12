345 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment featuring stunning ocean and inter-coastal/sunset views. Beautifully remodeled ocean-front boutique building in the heart of Fort Lauderdale’s central beach. This residence features a large, bright living and dining room area, an open kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in closet and plenty of storage space. Condo complex includes: 1 parking space (gated off street), cable TV, hot water, on-site laundry, off-street gated parking, heated pool and barbecue area. Amazing Fort Lauderdale unit located between the W and Westin Hotels. Monthly rent is $2,400 with move in cost totaling $7,200 (1st month, last month, 1st month deposit) + application fee $100. Please inquire about seasonal rental.