Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:16 PM

3440 SW 20th St

3440 Southwest 20th Street · (305) 713-9891
Location

3440 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverland Villlage

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3440 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Pool Home in Fort Lauderdale near Hard Rock Casino & Stadium.
Looking for a brand new everything, move in ready, luxury feel home? Well this is it!

This phenomenal house is completely renovated and furnished, 3 bedroom, 3 baths, perfect to entertain family/friends with a large family room and backyard with a Pool located in a nice, safe family neighborhood.
The home has recessed dimmable lights throughout, white custom kitchen cabinets and back splash with quartz countertop, a beautiful island for dinning enjoyment, and a custom stone wall with a 65 in' smart tv and digital fire place.
Close to Shopping,Restaurants,10-15min to Hard Rock Casino,Stadium,Las Olas & the beach.
AVAILABLE From JULY 7th! ONLY Seasonal Rent: >> 1 Month: $3650 I 3 Months: $3450 I 6 Months: $3250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 SW 20th St have any available units?
3440 SW 20th St has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 SW 20th St have?
Some of 3440 SW 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 SW 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
3440 SW 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 SW 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 3440 SW 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3440 SW 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 3440 SW 20th St does offer parking.
Does 3440 SW 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 SW 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 SW 20th St have a pool?
Yes, 3440 SW 20th St has a pool.
Does 3440 SW 20th St have accessible units?
No, 3440 SW 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 SW 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 SW 20th St has units with dishwashers.
