3440 SW 20th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Pool Home in Fort Lauderdale near Hard Rock Casino & Stadium.

Looking for a brand new everything, move in ready, luxury feel home? Well this is it!



This phenomenal house is completely renovated and furnished, 3 bedroom, 3 baths, perfect to entertain family/friends with a large family room and backyard with a Pool located in a nice, safe family neighborhood.

The home has recessed dimmable lights throughout, white custom kitchen cabinets and back splash with quartz countertop, a beautiful island for dinning enjoyment, and a custom stone wall with a 65 in' smart tv and digital fire place.

Close to Shopping,Restaurants,10-15min to Hard Rock Casino,Stadium,Las Olas & the beach.

AVAILABLE From JULY 7th! ONLY Seasonal Rent: >> 1 Month: $3650 I 3 Months: $3450 I 6 Months: $3250