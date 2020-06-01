All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 3343 Port Royale Dr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
3343 Port Royale Dr S
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3343 Port Royale Dr S

3343 North Port Royale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Port Royale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3343 North Port Royale Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Port Royale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedrooms - ICW Life! - Boat Slips! - Property Id: 301581

Situated on 36 gorgeous acres along South Florida's Intracoastal Waterway!
Rent: $2,100
Square Feet: 954
Deposit: $99 (with approved credit)
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 space included (surface lot)
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Prn

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301581
Property Id 301581

(RLNE5859461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Port Royale Dr S have any available units?
3343 Port Royale Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 3343 Port Royale Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Port Royale Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Port Royale Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 Port Royale Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 3343 Port Royale Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Port Royale Dr S offers parking.
Does 3343 Port Royale Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Port Royale Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Port Royale Dr S have a pool?
No, 3343 Port Royale Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Port Royale Dr S have accessible units?
No, 3343 Port Royale Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Port Royale Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Port Royale Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Port Royale Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Port Royale Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College