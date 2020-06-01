3343 Port Royale Dr S

Amenities
2 Bedrooms - ICW Life! - Boat Slips! - Property Id: 301581
Situated on 36 gorgeous acres along South Florida's Intracoastal Waterway!
Rent: $2,100
Square Feet: 954
Deposit: $99 (with approved credit)
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 space included (surface lot)
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!
- No Realtor Inquiries -
Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant:
