3343 Port Royale Dr S

2 Bedrooms - ICW Life! - Boat Slips! - Property Id: 301581



Situated on 36 gorgeous acres along South Florida's Intracoastal Waterway!

Rent: $2,100

Square Feet: 954

Deposit: $99 (with approved credit)

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Bath

Parking: 1 space included (surface lot)

Lease Duration: 12 months

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly

Laundry: In Unit

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!



- No Realtor Inquiries -



Adam Leon

203 258 1238

Realtor ®

RE/MAX House of Real Estate

1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301581

