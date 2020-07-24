/
/
/
port royale
Last updated July 24 2020 at 3:47 PM
469 Apartments for rent in Port Royale, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 24 at 12:39 PM
$
53 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 South Port Royale Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,700
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
$
59 Units Available
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
1 of 28
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 N Port Royale Dr N
3200 North Port Royale Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1379 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Highly sought after GATED COMMUNITY! Very large,SOUTH FACING, spacious & bright 2 bedroom SPLIT floor plan condo with superb south exposure and views of marina, garden and pool. The unit is extremely bright.
Results within 1 mile of Port Royale
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
26 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 24 at 12:39 PM
10 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,698
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 S Ocean Blvd
1300 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
2 Bedrooms - 1 Month Free! - New in Pompano! - Property Id: 306981 Brand new community for an exclusive standard of living on the Intercoastal Waterway, situated right between FTL and Boca Raton! Rent: $2,581 Square Feet: 1,084 Deposit: $175 (based
1 of 10
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
6000 N Ocean BLVD unit 4E
6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1bd 1.5ba Minutes from the Beach! - THIS STUNNING 1/ 1-1/2 CONDO ON THE 4th FLOOR LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA,WITH IMPACT WINDOWS,FULLY FURNISHED .DIRECT VIEWS OF BEACH AND POOL.AMENITIES POOL,GYM,LIBRARY ROOM,SECURITY.
1 of 21
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
1110 SE 9th Ave
1110 Southeast 9th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Brand New Sesonal Rent property close to Beach only $4500 a Month!!! - This property is a brand new listing to the Vacation Home Rental. It has been completely remodeled. All furnished with brand new furniture, beds, bedding and decor.
1 of 2
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
2 Units Available
Peter's Apartments
2690 Northeast 56th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
In one the most affluent areas of South Florida on an ocean access canal. Near the Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Must See will lease quickly!! North East Fort Lauderdale Will work with realtors. (RLNE982630)
1 of 30
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1967 S Ocean Blvd
1967 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom Condo with WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH ! Just west of A1A, across the street from beach access next to the Sea Watch Restaurant. A close walk to Lauderdale by the Sea! Fresh paint, large light tiles through-out.
1 of 11
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
199 E Mcnab Rd
199 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
647 sqft
Water front boutique building with two assigned parking spots side by side. 2nd Floor, corner unit. Two bedrooms/two baths. Interior has been completely and professional painted. Impact windows. All tile floors. Pool by the water.
1 of 12
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3204 SE 10th St
3204 Southeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Wow, Come Enjoy Living by the beach in this well-kept waterfront building on a quiet street. Tastefully furnished. Internet Service and Water are included. Beautiful Pool and Patio sitting area with water view.
1 of 52
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2000 S Ocean Blvd
2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1317 sqft
This beautiful, spacious, updated 2 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath condo located in prestigious Lauderdale By The Sea is all about the great ocean views from every room.
1 of 44
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 SE 4th Ave
1420 Southeast 4th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
VACANT. Very nice & spacious 2/2 1,000 sf. 2nd floor in a great location! Rent include water, sewer, garbage, and common elements maintenance. Tandem Parking. "No Smoking & No Pets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
NEW TO MARKET! A MUST SEE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!Lauderdale By The Sea Ocean Front Location. Luxury, Unobstructed Views of Ocean from the Living Room, Bedroom & your own private balcony. Redone, bright and light furnished one bedroom & 1 .5 baths.
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4900 N Ocean Blvd
4900 North Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1433 sqft
JUST RENOVATED!!!! NEW FURNITURE!!!!!! SOUTHEAST VIEWS OF THE BEACH AND CITY..... ALL THE WAY TO THE PIER!!!! LARGE 2 BED/2BATH IN DESIRABLE SEA RANCH LAKES CLUB. RIGHT ON THE BEACH.
1 of 12
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2175 NE 56th St
2175 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom apartment! Recently remodeled. The property comes fully furnished, it features impact windows, spacious and bright living area and a nice and cozy dining area as well.
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey.
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5100 N Ocean Blvd
5100 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1625 sqft
AWESOME SOUTHEAST VIEW AND EXPOSURE. GREAT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, POOL AND GARDENS. THIS IS A 2/2 WITH WOOD AND TILE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR BEDROOMS. HAS IMPACT WINDOWS. VERY NICE AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED.
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5100 NE Ocean Blvd
5100 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
RIGHT ON THE BEACH IN SEA RANCH LAKES WITH 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, GYM, CLUBHOUSE AND MANY MORE AMENITIES. THIS CONDO HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS LARGE AND VERY NICELY FURNISHED. IT HAS OCEAN VIEWS ON ONE SIDE, AND CITY VIEWS ON THE OTHER SIDE.
1 of 23
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1965 S Ocean Blvd
1965 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Spacious & Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath , 4th Floor Condo Rental located 2 blocks walking distance to Beach...
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
160 SE 12TH ST
160 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
950 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design. Attractions and plazas with shops around.
1 of 27
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
910 SE 5TH AVE
910 Southeast 5th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1823 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design.
1 of 32
Last updated July 24 at 03:01 PM
1 Unit Available
940 SE 10TH CT
940 Southeast 10th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
2065 sqft
Short term rents minimum stay 5 days. Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. Home has a very spacious design.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLLighthouse Point, FLTamarac, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL