Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:06 AM

3327 NE 15th Ct

3327 Northeast 15th Court · (561) 720-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3327 Northeast 15th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Birch Park - Finger Streets

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
SOCIALLY DISTANCE/QUARANTINE IN A BEACH PARADISE!2ND HOME FROM THE OCEAN! UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED, YOUR CHOICE.This restored architectural gem is a tropical seaside paradise! Chic miami art deco meets bauhaus modern. Beautiful front patios for ocean view & breezes. glistening terrazzo floors, vaulted wood beam ceiling in living room w/fireplace, curved wall in dining room, ketchum tile on stairs, master w/curved wall & floor to ceiling views of the ocean! Upstairs balcony overlooks tropical rear yard, hip retro kitchen w/updated Miele appliances. Impact windows & doors. Modern yet of the era! The cross walk to the beach is on same side of the house. 60 seconds from door to sand. Walking distance to boutiques and restaurants, minutes away from restaurants, malls, shops, and Las Olas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 NE 15th Ct have any available units?
3327 NE 15th Ct has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 NE 15th Ct have?
Some of 3327 NE 15th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 NE 15th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3327 NE 15th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 NE 15th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3327 NE 15th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3327 NE 15th Ct offer parking?
No, 3327 NE 15th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3327 NE 15th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 NE 15th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 NE 15th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3327 NE 15th Ct has a pool.
Does 3327 NE 15th Ct have accessible units?
No, 3327 NE 15th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 NE 15th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 NE 15th Ct has units with dishwashers.
