3327 NE 15th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

SOCIALLY DISTANCE/QUARANTINE IN A BEACH PARADISE!2ND HOME FROM THE OCEAN! UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED, YOUR CHOICE.This restored architectural gem is a tropical seaside paradise! Chic miami art deco meets bauhaus modern. Beautiful front patios for ocean view & breezes. glistening terrazzo floors, vaulted wood beam ceiling in living room w/fireplace, curved wall in dining room, ketchum tile on stairs, master w/curved wall & floor to ceiling views of the ocean! Upstairs balcony overlooks tropical rear yard, hip retro kitchen w/updated Miele appliances. Impact windows & doors. Modern yet of the era! The cross walk to the beach is on same side of the house. 60 seconds from door to sand. Walking distance to boutiques and restaurants, minutes away from restaurants, malls, shops, and Las Olas.