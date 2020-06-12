3200 N Port Royale Dr N

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill lobby tennis court

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Highly sought after GATED COMMUNITY! Very large,SOUTH FACING, spacious & bright 2 bedroom SPLIT floor plan condo with superb south exposure and views of marina, garden and pool. The unit is extremely bright. Large living room and dining area off the kitchen allow for an excellent floor plan. Washer/Dryer in unit. The unit has been freshly painted and well maintained. Fabulous complex on a marina. Huge heated pool, 24 hr manned lobby, billiard room, gym, library, card room, 2 tennis courts, community room, and a BBQ area. Cable included!! Near some of the best shopping and restaurant and minutes to the beach. Schools are McNab, Northeast, and Pompano B. Middle. Docks for owners only.