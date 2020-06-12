All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:27 PM

3200 N Port Royale Dr N

3200 North Port Royale Drive · (954) 229-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 North Port Royale Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Port Royale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
lobby
tennis court
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Highly sought after GATED COMMUNITY! Very large,SOUTH FACING, spacious & bright 2 bedroom SPLIT floor plan condo with superb south exposure and views of marina, garden and pool. The unit is extremely bright. Large living room and dining area off the kitchen allow for an excellent floor plan. Washer/Dryer in unit. The unit has been freshly painted and well maintained. Fabulous complex on a marina. Huge heated pool, 24 hr manned lobby, billiard room, gym, library, card room, 2 tennis courts, community room, and a BBQ area. Cable included!! Near some of the best shopping and restaurant and minutes to the beach. Schools are McNab, Northeast, and Pompano B. Middle. Docks for owners only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 N Port Royale Dr N have any available units?
3200 N Port Royale Dr N has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 N Port Royale Dr N have?
Some of 3200 N Port Royale Dr N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 N Port Royale Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
3200 N Port Royale Dr N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 N Port Royale Dr N pet-friendly?
No, 3200 N Port Royale Dr N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3200 N Port Royale Dr N offer parking?
No, 3200 N Port Royale Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 3200 N Port Royale Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 N Port Royale Dr N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 N Port Royale Dr N have a pool?
Yes, 3200 N Port Royale Dr N has a pool.
Does 3200 N Port Royale Dr N have accessible units?
No, 3200 N Port Royale Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 N Port Royale Dr N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 N Port Royale Dr N has units with dishwashers.
