3137 SW 15th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

3137 SW 15th St

3137 Southwest 15th Street · (305) 409-0671
3137 Southwest 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
pool
Beautiful Large 3/2 single story home with Pool in the sought after neighborhood of Riverland Village. This home sits on a huge corner lot which offers ample parking with room for a Boat or RV parking too. Lot offers a large grass fenced in back yard with a beautiful kidney pool. Lawn & Pool services are included in the rent. Home is undergoing some renovations. Upgrades include new roof, kitchen cabinets , counter tops, SS appliances, wood floors, hurricane impact windows and doors, Split AC system, and a tank less water heater. Available Mid August. Come and see! Easy to show on Supra! All offers must include DL, Proof of Income, Credit report, and National Criminal Background report check.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 SW 15th St have any available units?
3137 SW 15th St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3137 SW 15th St have?
Some of 3137 SW 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 SW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
3137 SW 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 SW 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 3137 SW 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3137 SW 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 3137 SW 15th St offers parking.
Does 3137 SW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 SW 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 SW 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 3137 SW 15th St has a pool.
Does 3137 SW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 3137 SW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 SW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 SW 15th St has units with dishwashers.
