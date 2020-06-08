3137 SW 15th St

Amenities

Beautiful Large 3/2 single story home with Pool in the sought after neighborhood of Riverland Village. This home sits on a huge corner lot which offers ample parking with room for a Boat or RV parking too. Lot offers a large grass fenced in back yard with a beautiful kidney pool. Lawn & Pool services are included in the rent. Home is undergoing some renovations. Upgrades include new roof, kitchen cabinets , counter tops, SS appliances, wood floors, hurricane impact windows and doors, Split AC system, and a tank less water heater. Available Mid August. Come and see! Easy to show on Supra! All offers must include DL, Proof of Income, Credit report, and National Criminal Background report check.