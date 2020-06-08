All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
301 SW 1st Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

301 SW 1st Ave

301 SW 1st Ave · (215) 205-1826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Beverly Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
media room
yoga
Ask Me How To Get 1 Month Free Minimum!! - Property Id: 272805

Downtown Fort Lauderdale has a new social hub. Gorgeous homes with shared spaces and community events that elevate neighbors. Society Las Olas smiles over the neighborhood with soaring views, impeccable design, and boundless good times. The ground floor entertainment plaza and adjoining WHARF welcomes the city's best at your doorstep.  Pre-leasing has officially begun at Society Las Olas. Now you can reserve your future home for move ins starting May 27, 2020. We offer rental options that fit your life get your own studio, JR 1BR, 1 or 2BR OR rent a private bed and bath with roommates in a furnished home.
  
Amenities at Society Las Olas are second to none. Here you'll find a huge modern gym & fitness studio, massive pool deck, outdoor yoga lawn and theater, sky grilling & entertainment lounge, chef kitchen & dining hall, three-level indoor-outdoor coworking lab, lobby barber-salon and cafe.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272805
Property Id 272805

(RLNE5752410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 SW 1st Ave have any available units?
301 SW 1st Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 SW 1st Ave have?
Some of 301 SW 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 SW 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 SW 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 SW 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 SW 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 301 SW 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 301 SW 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 301 SW 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 SW 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 SW 1st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 301 SW 1st Ave has a pool.
Does 301 SW 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 SW 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 SW 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 SW 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
