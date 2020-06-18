3008 Riverland Rd

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME LOCATED ON .37 ACRE LOT SURROUNDED BY OAK TREES AND TROPICAL LANDSCAPING. Large circular driveway with plenty of space to park. Brand new wood laminate floors throughout, freshly painted, brand new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs, both have completely remodeled Jack and Jill bathrooms. Huge backyard with a beautiful new pool and paver deck. Storage shed on property. Great house, great location, great value! Available for immediate move in, pets allowed. Schedule your viewing today!