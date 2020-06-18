All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
3008 Riverland Rd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

3008 Riverland Rd

3008 Riverland Road · (954) 643-2944
Location

3008 Riverland Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2190 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME LOCATED ON .37 ACRE LOT SURROUNDED BY OAK TREES AND TROPICAL LANDSCAPING. Large circular driveway with plenty of space to park. Brand new wood laminate floors throughout, freshly painted, brand new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs, both have completely remodeled Jack and Jill bathrooms. Huge backyard with a beautiful new pool and paver deck. Storage shed on property. Great house, great location, great value! Available for immediate move in, pets allowed. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Riverland Rd have any available units?
3008 Riverland Rd has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Riverland Rd have?
Some of 3008 Riverland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Riverland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Riverland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Riverland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Riverland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Riverland Rd offer parking?
No, 3008 Riverland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Riverland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 Riverland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Riverland Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Riverland Rd has a pool.
Does 3008 Riverland Rd have accessible units?
No, 3008 Riverland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Riverland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Riverland Rd has units with dishwashers.
