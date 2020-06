Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Location! Location! Boat Dockage available! Come live the good life at Waterside on the Intracoastal located at Oakland Park Blvd. and the Intracoastal. This is a small 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit on the second floor a living/dining area adjacent to the Eurostyle Kitchen with a nice Island. Kitchen has granite countertops. Impact Windows and Doors! Unit has 2 inch blinds throughout. Porcelain Floors in the Living/Dining area. Walk to the Beach, Restaurants and Nightlife. Only 1 Parking Spot with this Unit.