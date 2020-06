Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath with 1000 sq ft on the first floor very tastefully furnished with king sized bed, flat screen tv’s stainless steel appliances, coffee maker, and more. Assigned parking in the back for 2 cars. Short walk to beach, restaurants, and shopping. Parking at rear for 2 cars.



Very fast approval with proof of income, background and credit check. Requires 1st month's rent, 2 security deposits to move in.