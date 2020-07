Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Stunning 1 BR 1 BA second floor beautifully updated luxury furnished apartment with spectacular waterfront views. Boat dockage, when available, has no fixed bridges and a short run to the Intracoastal. New porcelain tile throughout. High Impact windows. Updated kitchen SS appliances. One designated parking space is included. Close to shopping and the ocean. Dozens of fine restaurants within walking distance. You'll love it.