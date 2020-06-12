2840 NE 35th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This Coral Ridge Country Club Estates home has it all -- square footage in excess of 3500, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a large 10000 square foot lot, 100 feet of deep water canal frontage six lots from the intracoastal! The pool-front family room features a wall of glass looking across the pool and pool deck to the your private dock. High ceilings take full advantage of the abundant natural light, creating an airiness square footage alone can't give. There is a 50 foot dock for parking your boat in the back and a circular driveway for parking up to ten cars in front. The first floor is open and perfect for entertaining by the pool, or for just living the elegant lifestyle. Information pulled from tax roll believed to be correct but not warranted