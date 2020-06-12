All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

2840 NE 35th Ct

2840 Northeast 35th Court · (954) 235-1711
Location

2840 Northeast 35th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Coral Ridge Country Club Estates home has it all -- square footage in excess of 3500, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a large 10000 square foot lot, 100 feet of deep water canal frontage six lots from the intracoastal! The pool-front family room features a wall of glass looking across the pool and pool deck to the your private dock. High ceilings take full advantage of the abundant natural light, creating an airiness square footage alone can't give. There is a 50 foot dock for parking your boat in the back and a circular driveway for parking up to ten cars in front. The first floor is open and perfect for entertaining by the pool, or for just living the elegant lifestyle. Information pulled from tax roll believed to be correct but not warranted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 NE 35th Ct have any available units?
2840 NE 35th Ct has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 NE 35th Ct have?
Some of 2840 NE 35th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 NE 35th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2840 NE 35th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 NE 35th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2840 NE 35th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2840 NE 35th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2840 NE 35th Ct does offer parking.
Does 2840 NE 35th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 NE 35th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 NE 35th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2840 NE 35th Ct has a pool.
Does 2840 NE 35th Ct have accessible units?
No, 2840 NE 35th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 NE 35th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 NE 35th Ct has units with dishwashers.
