Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage new construction

Virtual Showings Available! Amazing, never lived in townhome nestled in an up and coming area of Ft. Lauderdale. You are 2 mins from i95 and 10mins from beautiful Ft. Lauderdale beach and the famous Las Olas strip. Great schools, tons of entertainment and some of the best restaurants in town! This gated community features lush landscaping and a beautiful swimming pool. The well-appointed kitchen features Quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Tile throughout your first floor with soft carpet leading upstairs. The home has a private backyard and pets are welcome. Get ready to start enjoying where you live. Schedule a showing today.