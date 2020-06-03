Amenities

2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 Available 07/01/20 Coral Ridge 1/1 Cozy Corner Unit - Call or Text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 today to schedule showing! Nicely updated with neutral colors and beautiful dark wood floors, two mini-split A/C units plus plenty of windows for lots of natural light. Open concept with separate dining area plus granite breakfast bar to enjoy. Water included plus one off-street parking space. Small, charming apartment complex, this private corner unit is located in one of Fort Lauderdale's best areas, close to both Commercial and US1, a very walkable/bikeable neighborhood with popular shopping, dining, and entertainment choices nearby and just minutes to the Beach. No HOA so FAST approval. Call or text 954-816-9945 for more details today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5491605)