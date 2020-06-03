All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4

2801 NE 49th St · (954) 816-9945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2801 NE 49th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 Available 07/01/20 Coral Ridge 1/1 Cozy Corner Unit - Call or Text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 today to schedule showing! Nicely updated with neutral colors and beautiful dark wood floors, two mini-split A/C units plus plenty of windows for lots of natural light. Open concept with separate dining area plus granite breakfast bar to enjoy. Water included plus one off-street parking space. Small, charming apartment complex, this private corner unit is located in one of Fort Lauderdale's best areas, close to both Commercial and US1, a very walkable/bikeable neighborhood with popular shopping, dining, and entertainment choices nearby and just minutes to the Beach. No HOA so FAST approval. Call or text 954-816-9945 for more details today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 have any available units?
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 have?
Some of 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 does offer parking.
Does 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 have a pool?
No, 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 have accessible units?
No, 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity