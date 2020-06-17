All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2665 Castilla Isle
2665 Castilla Isle

2665 Castilla Isle · (954) 870-4080
2665 Castilla Isle, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Seven Isles

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
elevator
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Can Be Rented Weekly, or Monthly. RATES CHANGE WITH SEASONS. Luxury at it's finest. Indulge in complete relaxation when stepping foot into this Private, Desirable getaway residing in the deepest part of Castilla Isle. 300+ ft of water (Room for a 198' yacht). 6 furnished bedrooms, 7th room with no bed. Breathtaking unobstructed views Las Olas Isles has to offer: The main intercostal waterways. Enjoy Boat Show, Boat Parade, Air&Sea Show, Quick ocean access, or a simple cruise down the canals from your backyard. Steps away from Beaches, Shops and Restaurants of Las Olas Blvd for a night out on the town, and an easy commute to Airport. State of the art Master Suite, Kitchen, Pool table room, Glass Staircase, Stainless Steel Elevator, Pool area, and more. Open balconies facing East sunrises.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 2665 Castilla Isle have any available units?
2665 Castilla Isle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2665 Castilla Isle have?
Some of 2665 Castilla Isle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2665 Castilla Isle currently offering any rent specials?
2665 Castilla Isle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2665 Castilla Isle pet-friendly?
No, 2665 Castilla Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2665 Castilla Isle offer parking?
No, 2665 Castilla Isle does not offer parking.
Does 2665 Castilla Isle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2665 Castilla Isle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2665 Castilla Isle have a pool?
Yes, 2665 Castilla Isle has a pool.
Does 2665 Castilla Isle have accessible units?
No, 2665 Castilla Isle does not have accessible units.
Does 2665 Castilla Isle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2665 Castilla Isle has units with dishwashers.
