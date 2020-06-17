2665 Castilla Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool pool table bbq/grill

Can Be Rented Weekly, or Monthly. RATES CHANGE WITH SEASONS. Luxury at it's finest. Indulge in complete relaxation when stepping foot into this Private, Desirable getaway residing in the deepest part of Castilla Isle. 300+ ft of water (Room for a 198' yacht). 6 furnished bedrooms, 7th room with no bed. Breathtaking unobstructed views Las Olas Isles has to offer: The main intercostal waterways. Enjoy Boat Show, Boat Parade, Air&Sea Show, Quick ocean access, or a simple cruise down the canals from your backyard. Steps away from Beaches, Shops and Restaurants of Las Olas Blvd for a night out on the town, and an easy commute to Airport. State of the art Master Suite, Kitchen, Pool table room, Glass Staircase, Stainless Steel Elevator, Pool area, and more. Open balconies facing East sunrises.