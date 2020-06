Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

Available summer of 2020, this beautiful fully furnished 2-story Key West-styled home is available for short term leasing. Main home features 4 bedrooms (master upstairs and downstairs) with an office and den. Guest quarters which include 2 extra bedrooms and 2 extra kitchens can also be available if needed. Includes all linens. Large pool and jacuzzi on the property along with private deeded beach access just for this community. Centrally located in Ft. Lauderdale's most popular beach area - 15 minutes to/from the airport and to local "hot spots."