2518 NE 12th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Villa Aquazul! Tastefully remodeled duplex in desirable Coral Ridge walking distance to the Beach, Mall, bars and restaurants. This high-end 2 bed/2 bath unit features a king size bedroom with an en-suite shower bath; the master bedroom is set up with two queen beds and leads to a large and gorgeous bathroom with a tub for your relaxation. TVs in all bedrooms, W/D, lots of closet space. Nothing has been left aside in this high end vacation rental. Lush backyard with heated pool, outdoor shower, BBQ area and patio lounge. The outdoors might be shared with the adjacent unit should it be occupied at the time of your stay. For larger parties please inquire about the entire property offering 4 bed/4 bath.

Rates: High season $7900/mo - $2650/week ; low season $5900/mo - $1900/week.