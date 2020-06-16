2516 NE 12th St

Amenities

Welcome to Villa Aquazul! Tastefully remodeled duplex in highly desirable Coral Ridge, walking distance to the Beach, Mall, bars and restaurants. This 2 bed/2 bath will comfortably accommodate your party of 4. The unit features a king size bed, two twin beds; both bathrooms have been remodeled. The kitchen is very well equipped, the bedding very comfortable, TVs in both bedrooms. W/D on site. Tropical backyard with heated pool, outdoor shower, BBQ area and patio lounge. Please note that the backyard might be shared with the adjacent unit should it be occupied at the time of your stay. For larger parties or for greater privacy please inquire about the entire property offering 4 bed / 4 bath. Rates: High season $5600/mo and $1900/week ; low season $4200/mo and $1400/week