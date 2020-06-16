All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

2516 NE 12th St

2516 Northeast 12th Street · (954) 357-2298
Location

2516 Northeast 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Villa Aquazul! Tastefully remodeled duplex in highly desirable Coral Ridge, walking distance to the Beach, Mall, bars and restaurants. This 2 bed/2 bath will comfortably accommodate your party of 4. The unit features a king size bed, two twin beds; both bathrooms have been remodeled. The kitchen is very well equipped, the bedding very comfortable, TVs in both bedrooms. W/D on site. Tropical backyard with heated pool, outdoor shower, BBQ area and patio lounge. Please note that the backyard might be shared with the adjacent unit should it be occupied at the time of your stay. For larger parties or for greater privacy please inquire about the entire property offering 4 bed / 4 bath. Rates: High season $5600/mo and $1900/week ; low season $4200/mo and $1400/week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 NE 12th St have any available units?
2516 NE 12th St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 NE 12th St have?
Some of 2516 NE 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 NE 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2516 NE 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 NE 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 2516 NE 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2516 NE 12th St offer parking?
No, 2516 NE 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 2516 NE 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 NE 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 NE 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 2516 NE 12th St has a pool.
Does 2516 NE 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2516 NE 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 NE 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 NE 12th St has units with dishwashers.
