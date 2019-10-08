All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2424 SE 17th St B103

2424 Southeast 17th Street · (954) 361-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2424 SE 17th St B103 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Newly remodeled First Floor Condo - Beautifully remodeled one bedroom one bath condominium in Fort Lauderdale! Gorgeous Marble tile floors throughout the entire Home! Solid wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and duel stainless steel sink. Nicest unit in the small community! Resort style pool, close to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park! Very impressive property.
Check out a video at:
https://keyrenterfortlauderdale.com/
Call Today (954) 361-8900
$65application fee per person over 18.
HOA application and deposit required.
Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification. 1st, Last & Security required.
21 lb to 30 lb Pet, Commercial Vehicles Prohibited, Interview Required, No Smoking, No Truck/RV, Up to 2 Pets

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4315539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 SE 17th St B103 have any available units?
2424 SE 17th St B103 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 SE 17th St B103 have?
Some of 2424 SE 17th St B103's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 SE 17th St B103 currently offering any rent specials?
2424 SE 17th St B103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 SE 17th St B103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 SE 17th St B103 is pet friendly.
Does 2424 SE 17th St B103 offer parking?
No, 2424 SE 17th St B103 does not offer parking.
Does 2424 SE 17th St B103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 SE 17th St B103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 SE 17th St B103 have a pool?
Yes, 2424 SE 17th St B103 has a pool.
Does 2424 SE 17th St B103 have accessible units?
No, 2424 SE 17th St B103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 SE 17th St B103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 SE 17th St B103 does not have units with dishwashers.
