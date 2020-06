Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Expansive Ocean and Intracoastal views to the South from the 25th floor. This well maintained two bedroom and two full bathroom residence features floor to ceiling windows and a 277 square foot balcony to enjoy the outdoors, sunrise and sunset views. Spacious rooms, brand new carpet, newly painted, newly renovated guest bathroom. Premier building services and security with resort style amenities.