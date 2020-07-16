All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2110 North Ocean Boulevard
2110 North Ocean Boulevard

2110 North Ocean Boulevard · (561) 235-9742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
valet service
110 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 3BEDROOM 3.5BATH $5800 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10571436 C/O EXIT REALTY MIZNER Step off the elevator into your new luxury home with the most spectacular ocean to intracoastal views on Ft. Lauderdale beach. This 3 bed, 3 ½ bath fully furnished unit features a chef inspired kitchen, Snaidero cabinets, sub-zero refrigerator, bullnose granite countertops and a spacious, flow-through floor plan. You'll enjoy private balconies on both sides of the home and a spacious mater suite with large walk-in closets. The second bedroom can be used as an office/den. You will also enjoy all the five-star resort amenities that The Palms Towers have to offer including a gated manned security entrance, valet parking, two pools with attended service, direct beach access, full fitness center with racquetball and basketball courts and much more. This rarely available and incredible rental value make this a must see! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3605283 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 North Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2110 North Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 North Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2110 North Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 North Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2110 North Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 North Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 North Ocean Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2110 North Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2110 North Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2110 North Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 North Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 North Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2110 North Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2110 North Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2110 North Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 North Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 North Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
