2110 North Ocean Boulevard

110 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 3BEDROOM 3.5BATH $5800 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10571436 C/O EXIT REALTY MIZNER Step off the elevator into your new luxury home with the most spectacular ocean to intracoastal views on Ft. Lauderdale beach. This 3 bed, 3 ½ bath fully furnished unit features a chef inspired kitchen, Snaidero cabinets, sub-zero refrigerator, bullnose granite countertops and a spacious, flow-through floor plan. You'll enjoy private balconies on both sides of the home and a spacious mater suite with large walk-in closets. The second bedroom can be used as an office/den. You will also enjoy all the five-star resort amenities that The Palms Towers have to offer including a gated manned security entrance, valet parking, two pools with attended service, direct beach access, full fitness center with racquetball and basketball courts and much more. This rarely available and incredible rental value make this a must see! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3605283 ]