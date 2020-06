Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated key fob access furnished

BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY. PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR OTHER BEAUTIFUL RENTALS FROM OUR EXTENSIVE PORTFOLIO.