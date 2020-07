Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

STUNNING 1/2 DUPLEX. 2BED/2BATH. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. THIS PROPERTY IS IN A PRIME LOCATION! CLOSE TO THE BEACH AND RIGHT OFF OF US-1. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET. THE LAUNDRY ROOM HAS ITS OWN WASHER/DRYER AND DOOR LEADING OUT TO THE PATIO. THERE IS A LARGE SHARED OUTDOOR SPACE THAT IS COMPLETELY FENCED IN. NO SMOKING. NO PETS.