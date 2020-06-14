All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1917 SE 22nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1917 SE 22nd Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:12 AM

1917 SE 22nd Ave

1917 Twin Dolphin Ln · (954) 870-4080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1917 Twin Dolphin Ln, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbour Inlet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
All newly updated, painted & furnished in a welcoming casual modern coastal style.Large open & bright living room, table converts to a pool table great to enjoy with friends. Updated & fully equipped kitchen opens to dining room & pool facing TV/living room. House has a split bedroom plan - spacious Master opening to the pool & spa style bathroom. Second bedroom (queen bed) also opens to the pool area. Third bedroom (queen bed) opens to little courtyard area. Fourth bedroom suite has twin beds. The outside has been professionally landscaped with Tiki huts covering the Summer Kitchen & an outside dining area also perfect for relaxing in the shade. Large heated pool. Close to beach, dining, shopping & airport. AVAILABLE JUNE 1st - LONGER TERM RENT MAY BE CONSIDERED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 SE 22nd Ave have any available units?
1917 SE 22nd Ave has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 SE 22nd Ave have?
Some of 1917 SE 22nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 SE 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1917 SE 22nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 SE 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1917 SE 22nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1917 SE 22nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1917 SE 22nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1917 SE 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 SE 22nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 SE 22nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1917 SE 22nd Ave has a pool.
Does 1917 SE 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1917 SE 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 SE 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 SE 22nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1917 SE 22nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity