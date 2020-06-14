1917 SE 22nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

All newly updated, painted & furnished in a welcoming casual modern coastal style.Large open & bright living room, table converts to a pool table great to enjoy with friends. Updated & fully equipped kitchen opens to dining room & pool facing TV/living room. House has a split bedroom plan - spacious Master opening to the pool & spa style bathroom. Second bedroom (queen bed) also opens to the pool area. Third bedroom (queen bed) opens to little courtyard area. Fourth bedroom suite has twin beds. The outside has been professionally landscaped with Tiki huts covering the Summer Kitchen & an outside dining area also perfect for relaxing in the shade. Large heated pool. Close to beach, dining, shopping & airport. AVAILABLE JUNE 1st - LONGER TERM RENT MAY BE CONSIDERED