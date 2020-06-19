Amenities

1839 Middle River Drive Apt #100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $2450 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10628444 The finishes in this 2 bed, 2 bath home make this rarely available corner unit a must see. Located in the Rivers Bend, a boutique building with only 31 units, you'll find spectacular water views from every room. The home features a chef inspired kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a large center island. The fully furnished home also boasts a large master bedroom with french architect designed built-in closet, drawers and cabinetry throughout. Perfect sized 2nd bedroom with tons of closet space. Master bath has marble shower with multiple body sprays. Second bath has Jacuzzi tub/shower. Situated on the Middle River, the building has key entry into secure building and the pool sits overlooks river. This is a Must See! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT DEBRA CARTER 561.221.2117 DEBRA@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614757 ]