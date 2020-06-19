All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1839 Middle River Drive

1839 Middle River Drive · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1839 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1839 Middle River Drive Apt #100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. FORT LAUDERDALE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $2450 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10628444 The finishes in this 2 bed, 2 bath home make this rarely available corner unit a must see. Located in the Rivers Bend, a boutique building with only 31 units, you'll find spectacular water views from every room. The home features a chef inspired kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a large center island. The fully furnished home also boasts a large master bedroom with french architect designed built-in closet, drawers and cabinetry throughout. Perfect sized 2nd bedroom with tons of closet space. Master bath has marble shower with multiple body sprays. Second bath has Jacuzzi tub/shower. Situated on the Middle River, the building has key entry into secure building and the pool sits overlooks river. This is a Must See! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT DEBRA CARTER 561.221.2117 DEBRA@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614757 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Middle River Drive have any available units?
1839 Middle River Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Middle River Drive have?
Some of 1839 Middle River Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Middle River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Middle River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Middle River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Middle River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Middle River Drive offer parking?
No, 1839 Middle River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Middle River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Middle River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Middle River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1839 Middle River Drive has a pool.
Does 1839 Middle River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1839 Middle River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Middle River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Middle River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
