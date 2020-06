1830 S OCEAN DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE FROM 07/20/2020! BEAUTIFUL AND FULLY FURNISHED 1 BD(DEN), 1 BATH APARTMENT IN THE FAMOUS BEACH CLUB TWO. LARGE BALCONY WITH SPECTACULAR OCEAN & INTRACOASTAL VIEWS. WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT. QUEEN SIZE BED IN THE BEDROOM AND SOFA-BED IN TNE LIVING ROOM. LUXURY CONDO WITH FIVE STAR AMENITIES LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN. 3 RESORT STYLE POOLS, BEACH SERVICE, GYM OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN, SPA, JUICE BAR, RESTAURANT, 24 HR SECURITY AND CONCIERGE. CLOSE TO THE SHOPPING PLAZAS, RESTAURANTS, WALMART, PUBLIX, PARKS, PLAYGROUND AND MORE. AVAILABLE FOR SHORT AND LONG TERM.