Fort Lauderdale, FL
1800 SE Admirals Way
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1800 SE Admirals Way

1800 Admirals Way · (954) 523-3338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Admirals Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbour Inlet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to your own personal resort where everything is Brand New. You do not need to leave this property once you arrive. RESORT STYLE 13,000 Sq Ft GATED COMPOUND w/ a large open layout 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom home with bonus room with 7 beds (All Queen & Full Size). This home like a hotel is set up for vacationing with everything you would need to enjoy the Fort Lauderdale Sunshine. This stunning property boasts a 20 PERSON HOT TUB w/ Waterfall that can also be used as a Kiddie Pool, PUTTING GREEN, Oversized POOL, CORNHOLE, Outdoor TV, SONOS, Outdoor Dining Table/Seating/Lounge Chairs/Floats/BBQ and much more. Property is located in East FTL in a family friendly neighborhood walking distance to the Beach, Boardwalk and Las Olas. LISTED RENT IS WEEKLY COST. Longer term lease available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 SE Admirals Way have any available units?
1800 SE Admirals Way has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 SE Admirals Way have?
Some of 1800 SE Admirals Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 SE Admirals Way currently offering any rent specials?
1800 SE Admirals Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 SE Admirals Way pet-friendly?
No, 1800 SE Admirals Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1800 SE Admirals Way offer parking?
No, 1800 SE Admirals Way does not offer parking.
Does 1800 SE Admirals Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 SE Admirals Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 SE Admirals Way have a pool?
Yes, 1800 SE Admirals Way has a pool.
Does 1800 SE Admirals Way have accessible units?
No, 1800 SE Admirals Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 SE Admirals Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 SE Admirals Way has units with dishwashers.
