1800 SE Admirals Way

Amenities
Welcome to your own personal resort where everything is Brand New. You do not need to leave this property once you arrive. RESORT STYLE 13,000 Sq Ft GATED COMPOUND w/ a large open layout 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom home with bonus room with 7 beds (All Queen & Full Size). This home like a hotel is set up for vacationing with everything you would need to enjoy the Fort Lauderdale Sunshine. This stunning property boasts a 20 PERSON HOT TUB w/ Waterfall that can also be used as a Kiddie Pool, PUTTING GREEN, Oversized POOL, CORNHOLE, Outdoor TV, SONOS, Outdoor Dining Table/Seating/Lounge Chairs/Floats/BBQ and much more. Property is located in East FTL in a family friendly neighborhood walking distance to the Beach, Boardwalk and Las Olas. LISTED RENT IS WEEKLY COST. Longer term lease available