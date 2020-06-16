All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 168 Isle Of Venice Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
168 Isle Of Venice Dr
Last updated January 7 2020 at 10:45 PM

168 Isle Of Venice Dr

168 Isle of Venice Drive · (954) 683-3090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

168 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 168 · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
LAS OLAS TOWNHOUSE Rental Weekly $3,250, biweekly $5,500 or Monthly $8,995 / Dock w/ Boat Lift private waterfront Las Olas Isles luxury townhome has it all!! Ultra high-end features: ELEVATOR , GAS STOVE, custom mahogany kitchen cabinetry, GRANITE, MARBLE, WOOD FLOORS, impact windows/doors and beautiful PRIVATE POOL. 3rd flr balcony, FULL LAUNDRY ROOM, storage galore. DOCK, high tide BOAT LIFT, extra-wide canal. Close to point and INTRACOASTAL no fixed bridges minutes to the OCEAN. 4th BR is currently an open loft on the 3rd floor. Boat lift: 9K lb capacity w max beam 9'6" Measurements to be verified by Tenant. Note: These dates are not available Jan 31 to Feb 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Isle Of Venice Dr have any available units?
168 Isle Of Venice Dr has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Isle Of Venice Dr have?
Some of 168 Isle Of Venice Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Isle Of Venice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
168 Isle Of Venice Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Isle Of Venice Dr pet-friendly?
No, 168 Isle Of Venice Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 168 Isle Of Venice Dr offer parking?
No, 168 Isle Of Venice Dr does not offer parking.
Does 168 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 Isle Of Venice Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Isle Of Venice Dr have a pool?
Yes, 168 Isle Of Venice Dr has a pool.
Does 168 Isle Of Venice Dr have accessible units?
No, 168 Isle Of Venice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Isle Of Venice Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 168 Isle Of Venice Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity