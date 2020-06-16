168 Isle Of Venice Dr

Amenities

LAS OLAS TOWNHOUSE Rental Weekly $3,250, biweekly $5,500 or Monthly $8,995 / Dock w/ Boat Lift private waterfront Las Olas Isles luxury townhome has it all!! Ultra high-end features: ELEVATOR , GAS STOVE, custom mahogany kitchen cabinetry, GRANITE, MARBLE, WOOD FLOORS, impact windows/doors and beautiful PRIVATE POOL. 3rd flr balcony, FULL LAUNDRY ROOM, storage galore. DOCK, high tide BOAT LIFT, extra-wide canal. Close to point and INTRACOASTAL no fixed bridges minutes to the OCEAN. 4th BR is currently an open loft on the 3rd floor. Boat lift: 9K lb capacity w max beam 9'6" Measurements to be verified by Tenant. Note: These dates are not available Jan 31 to Feb 10.