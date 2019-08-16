1619 Northwest 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Lauderdale Manors
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Awesome family home! Updated 3/2 with laundry room, living room, family room. Big back yard! Centrally located. 650 credit score and background check. One big dog OK with $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Available July 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
1619 NW 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.