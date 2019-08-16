All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1619 NW 9th Ave

1619 Northwest 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Northwest 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Lauderdale Manors

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Awesome family home! Updated 3/2 with laundry room, living room, family room. Big back yard! Centrally located. 650 credit score and background check. One big dog OK with $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 NW 9th Ave have any available units?
1619 NW 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1619 NW 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1619 NW 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 NW 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 NW 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1619 NW 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 1619 NW 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1619 NW 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 NW 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 NW 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 1619 NW 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1619 NW 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1619 NW 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 NW 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 NW 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 NW 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 NW 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
