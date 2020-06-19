1617 SE 17th St

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 BR + Den - 2 Months Free! - Fabulous Location! - Property Id: 288429



1 Bedroom + Den - 2 Months Free! - Fabulous Location!



Unbeatable location just 5 minutes away from the Airport, Beach, and Las Olas with Harbordale shops just down the street!

Rent: $2,077

Square Feet: 800

Deposit: $200

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 spaces included

Lease Duration: 12 months

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly

Laundry: In Unit

Reference: Thb



TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!



- No Realtor Inquiries -



Adam Leon

203 258 1238

Realtor

RE/MAX House of Real Estate

1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288429

Property Id 288429



(RLNE5811858)