Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1617 SE 17th St

1617 Southeast 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbordale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 BR + Den - 2 Months Free! - Fabulous Location! - Property Id: 288429

1 Bedroom + Den - 2 Months Free! - Fabulous Location!

Unbeatable location just 5 minutes away from the Airport, Beach, and Las Olas with Harbordale shops just down the street!
Rent: $2,077
Square Feet: 800
Deposit: $200
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 spaces included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Thb

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288429
Property Id 288429

(RLNE5811858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 SE 17th St have any available units?
1617 SE 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1617 SE 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
1617 SE 17th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 SE 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 SE 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 1617 SE 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 1617 SE 17th St does offer parking.
Does 1617 SE 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 SE 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 SE 17th St have a pool?
No, 1617 SE 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 1617 SE 17th St have accessible units?
No, 1617 SE 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 SE 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 SE 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 SE 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 SE 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.
