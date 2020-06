Amenities

SHORT OR ANNUAL RENTAL. Fort Lauderdale Professionals OR who will stay can enjoy this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with private driveway, walkway and patio. Location: Minutes away from downtown Fort Lauderdale, I-95, 441, and the turnpike. The entire property has been totally renovated and elegantly landscaped. Stainless steel appliance, soft touch kitchen cabinets furnished if you'd like. Call and Associate will meet you there immediately!