Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

EXQUISITELY REMODELED WITH ALL ELITE UPGRADES, 20" PORCELAIN FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DESIGNER GLASS BACKSPLASH, UPGRADED FIXTURES, JETTED TUB/SHOWER IN MASTER SUITE, 2 BIG WALK-IN CLOSETS, LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT & WATER IS INCLUDED! JUST STEPS FROM PINE CREST SCHOOL AND ONLY MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. EVERYTHING IS ELEGANTLY NEW AND PET-FRIENDLY! SPACIOUS GATED YARD-PERFECT FOR PETS AND CHILDREN!!!!!!! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2019 MOVE-IN.